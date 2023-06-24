The La Crosse area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 50% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Air Quality Alert until SAT 11:15 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 24, 2023 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that…
The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90. Exp…
The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings of a per…
The La Crosse area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly…
The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies…