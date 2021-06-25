 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 25, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 25, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News