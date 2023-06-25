It will be a warm day in La Crosse. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 25, 2023 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that…
The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90. Exp…
The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings of a per…
The La Crosse area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Today's foreca…
The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies…