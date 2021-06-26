It will be a warm day in La Crosse. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 90% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 26, 2021 in La Crosse, WI
At the summer solstice, the sun reaches its highest point in the sky, and daylight is longest.