Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 26, 2022 in La Crosse, WI

Temperatures will be warm Sunday in La Crosse. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.