Temperatures will be warm Sunday in La Crosse. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 26, 2022 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Cold front to bring widespread rain and much cooler temperatures across Wisconsin this weekend
Very warm and humid Friday with very little rain. With a cold front arriving Saturday though, big changes are not far away. See when rain is most likely this weekend and how much we'll cool down here.
Heat will peak in the northwestern part of the state today, but will get worse for much of southern Wisconsin Tuesday. As a cold front moves in, a few severe storms can't be ruled out Tuesday evening.
Watch now: Extreme heat across southern and eastern Wisconsin Tuesday with a small chance of severe storms
Feels like temps in the triple digits will be common across the southeastern half of Wisconsin today. A cold front arriving in the late afternoon and evening could generate a couple severe storms.
Watch now: Temperatures on the rise across Wisconsin, small rain chances return Thursday night and Friday
Thursday won't be as nice as Wednesday was, but still no chance of rain. Isolated showers and storms will begin to pop up tonight and continue Friday. Here's where and when rain is most likely.
Cooler temperatures and lower humidity will make it feel much better than yesterday across the state. We'll begin warming back up Thursday though and our next chance of rain is not far away.
From 1920 to 2021, here's what summer weather was like, based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Mostly clear. Low 77F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse Tuesday…
The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is ca…
The La Crosse area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the makings of a p…
This evening's outlook for La Crosse: A mostly clear sky. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperat…