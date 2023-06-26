Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the La Crosse area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 26, 2023 in La Crosse, WI
