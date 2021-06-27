Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 27, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.