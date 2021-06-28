 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 28, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 28, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 39% chance of rain. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.

