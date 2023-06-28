The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. There is a 35% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 28, 2023 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the La Crosse area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low…
It will be a warm day in La Crosse. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunde…
The La Crosse area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees to…
The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90. Exp…
The La Crosse area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Today's foreca…