 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 29, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 29, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

The La Crosse area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 74% chance of rain. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News