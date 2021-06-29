Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 29, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

The La Crosse area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 74% chance of rain. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.