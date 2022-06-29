Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 29, 2022 in La Crosse, WI

The La Crosse area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. 73 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.