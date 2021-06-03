 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 3, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

The La Crosse area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.

