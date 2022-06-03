Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 3, 2022 in La Crosse, WI

Temperatures will be warm Friday in La Crosse. It should reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
