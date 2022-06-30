The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 30, 2022 in La Crosse, WI
