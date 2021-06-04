The La Crosse area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91. 68 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 4, 2021 in La Crosse, WI
