Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 4, 2022 in La Crosse, WI

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the La Crosse area. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 39% chance of rain. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.