Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 5, 2021 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
La Crosse folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that …
The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. W…
La Crosse people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees…
The La Crosse area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91. 68 …
The La Crosse area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Exp…
Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Monday, the fo…
Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Mostly clear skies. Low 52F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperat…
La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today…
La Crosse's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 36F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks …
For the drive home in La Crosse: Partly cloudy. Low near 60F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast ca…