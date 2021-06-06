Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 71-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 6, 2021 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. W…
The La Crosse area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91. 68 …
The La Crosse area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Exp…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94. A 69-degree l…
La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today…
La Crosse's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 36F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks …
This evening in La Crosse: Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projecte…
For the drive home in La Crosse: Partly cloudy. Low near 60F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast ca…
La Crosse's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Tempe…