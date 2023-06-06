The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Today's forecast brings 36% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 6, 2023 in La Crosse, WI
