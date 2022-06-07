Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 7, 2022 in La Crosse, WI

Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in La Crosse. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.