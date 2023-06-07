Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 7, 2023 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The La Crosse area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90. Expect a d…
La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. D…
The La Crosse area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the for…
The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90. We'…
The La Crosse area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…