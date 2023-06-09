The La Crosse area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 9, 2023 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The La Crosse area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90. Expect a d…
The La Crosse area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the for…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 …
The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 d…
La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. D…