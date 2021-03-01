Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 27. 14 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.