Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2022 in La Crosse, WI

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for La Crosse today. It should reach a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.