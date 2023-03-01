The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in La Crosse Wednesday. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2023 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
We're past the peak, but freezing rain, sleet, and snow are still coming down Thursday morning. See how much more will fall, when it will all …
All precipitation types are expected in the state today with some seeing a lot of rain, others significant ice, and a few heavy snow. See when…
A good chance of snow across the state Tuesday afternoon and evening, but not much heavy snow. That changes for Wednesday through Thursday, wi…
Heavy snow in northern Wisconsin Wednesday, significant ice in southern Wisconsin. Full details here
All snow for many, but freezing rain and sleet will be falling as well in the southern part of the state. Find out how much ice and snow are s…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 26. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…