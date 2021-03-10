Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 10, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

Folks in the La Crosse area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 90% chance of rain. La Crosse could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 19 mph. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.