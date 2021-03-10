Folks in the La Crosse area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 90% chance of rain. La Crosse could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 19 mph. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 10, 2021 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for La Crosse today. It looks like it will be a chilly 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degr…
La Crosse folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for La Crosse today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 2…
Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: A few clouds. Low near 35F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperature…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. We'll see su…
Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the La Cr…
Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 39F. Winds SE at 5 to 10…
This evening in La Crosse: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 20F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, La Crosse people should be prepared for te…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the La Crosse area. It looks like it will be a mild 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 deg…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in La Crosse today. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degre…