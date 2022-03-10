Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 10, 2022 in La Crosse, WI

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 27. A 19-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.