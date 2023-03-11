Temperatures will be just above freezing in La Crosse today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 77% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 11, 2023 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
No worries this morning, but conditions will be going downhill during the afternoon Thursday as snow spreads across the state. Find out when t…
Another winter storm for Wisconsin Thursday into Friday. Get the latest on timing and snow amounts here
Just isolated rain showers for Wednesday, but a large area of snow looks to spread across the state Thursday. How long it sticks around and ho…
Temperatures in La Crosse will be cool today. It looks like it will be a bitter 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. T…
It will be a cold day in La Crosse, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Models …
Cool temperatures will blanket the La Crosse area Sunday. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. The area will se…