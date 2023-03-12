La Crosse people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 33 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. There is a 53% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2023 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
No worries this morning, but conditions will be going downhill during the afternoon Thursday as snow spreads across the state. Find out when t…
Another winter storm for Wisconsin Thursday into Friday. Get the latest on timing and snow amounts here
Just isolated rain showers for Wednesday, but a large area of snow looks to spread across the state Thursday. How long it sticks around and ho…
Temperatures in La Crosse will be cool today. It looks like it will be a bitter 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. T…
It will be a cold day in La Crosse, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Models …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in La Crosse today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. R…