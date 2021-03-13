Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 13, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the La Crosse area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.