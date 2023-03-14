It will be a cold day in La Crosse, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 36 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 14, 2023 in La Crosse, WI
