It will be a cold day in La Crosse, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 93% chance of precipitation. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from MON 10:00 AM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDT. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 15, 2021 in La Crosse, WI
