Cool temperatures will blanket the La Crosse area Wednesday. It should reach a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.