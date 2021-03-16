Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for La Crosse today. It looks like it will be a nippy 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the North. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.