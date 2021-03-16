 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for La Crosse today. It looks like it will be a nippy 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the North. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.

