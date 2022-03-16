Folks in the La Crosse area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2022 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cold front today, warm front Saturday night. Get ready for quite the swing in temperatures and a little snow as well! Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has a complete look at your weekend forecast.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel even colder at 20. A 3-degree low is forecasted…
Snow flurries and cloudy conditions are in the forecast for Thursday and Friday with another cold front lowering temperatures even more. See how cold it will get in our updated forecast video.
Midwest Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the next two days off. He will return Wednesday morning with your video weather forecast.
This evening in La Crosse: Overcast. Low 33F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in La Crosse will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a c…
Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the La Crosse area. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Expect peri…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 27. A 23-degree low is for…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 27. A 19-degree low is for…
Erratic weather means snow isn't always there when needed to safely burn debris piles. And that seriously complicates the job of exhausted firefighters.