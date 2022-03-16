 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2022 in La Crosse, WI

Folks in the La Crosse area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News