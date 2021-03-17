Temperatures in La Crosse will be cool today. It looks like it will be a crisp 46 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 23% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 17, 2021 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a cold day in La Crosse, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. …
For the drive home in La Crosse: Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. La Crosse folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun…
For the drive home in La Crosse: Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 28F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tom…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the La Crosse area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
La Crosse's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in La Crosse Monday, with temperatures in…
La Crosse folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. To…
Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Clear. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the La Crosse area Friday.…
The first severe weather event of the season in Texas brought tornadoes and hail to the panhandle region over the weekend.