Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 17, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

Temperatures in La Crosse will be cool today. It looks like it will be a crisp 46 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 23% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.