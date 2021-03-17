 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 17, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

Temperatures in La Crosse will be cool today. It looks like it will be a crisp 46 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 23% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.

