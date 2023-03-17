It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24. We'll see a low temperature of 13 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until FRI 3:15 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.