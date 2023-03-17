It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24. We'll see a low temperature of 13 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until FRI 3:15 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 17, 2023 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
No worries this morning, but conditions will be going downhill during the afternoon Thursday as snow spreads across the state. Find out when t…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in La Crosse today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted.…
It will be a cold day in La Crosse, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 36 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. We'll s…
La Crosse people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 33 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. The…
Temperatures in La Crosse will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. Pe…