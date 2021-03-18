Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. La Crosse could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2021 in La Crosse, WI
