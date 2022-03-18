Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2022 in La Crosse, WI

La Crosse residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 74% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.