It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24. 11 degrees is today's low. La Crosse could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2023 in La Crosse, WI
