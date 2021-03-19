Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 19, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

La Crosse temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.