Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 2, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in La Crosse Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 18 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.