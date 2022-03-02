Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 2, 2022 in La Crosse, WI

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 2, 2022 in La Crosse, WI

La Crosse residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 17 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

