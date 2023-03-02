It will be a cold day in La Crosse, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 2, 2023 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
All precipitation types are expected in the state today with some seeing a lot of rain, others significant ice, and a few heavy snow. See when…
A good chance of snow across the state Tuesday afternoon and evening, but not much heavy snow. That changes for Wednesday through Thursday, wi…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in La Crosse Wednesday. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 de…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32. A 13-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clo…
Cool temperatures will blanket the La Crosse area Sunday. It looks like it will be a bitter 42 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Partly …