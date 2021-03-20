Highs in the 50's are expected today in the La Crosse area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 16 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 20, 2021 in La Crosse, WI
