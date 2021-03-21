 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 21, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 21, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. La Crosse could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from the South. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.

