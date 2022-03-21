Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 21, 2022 in La Crosse, WI

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the La Crosse area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 67 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.