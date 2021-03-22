 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

Folks in the La Crosse area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 61 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 55% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.

