Folks in the La Crosse area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 61 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 55% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2021 in La Crosse, WI
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
With powerful winds, hail, rain and possible tornadoes moving into the Carolinas on Thursday, a drone captured this aerial view of potentially dangerous storm clouds rolling through the area.
