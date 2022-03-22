La Crosse temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 91% chance of rain. La Crosse could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2022 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Not a good way to wrap up the work week in southern Wisconsin today. Cold, windy, and a rain/snow mix. See where snow is most likely and what the weekend is looking like in our latest forecast video.
While today will be warmer, a cold front arriving late this afternoon will cool us down in the days ahead. Rain and snow will be making a comeback as well. Get all the details in our latest forecast.
Just rain in the forecast today, but with even colder temps expected for Friday, snow will be making a comeback to portions of southern Wisconsin. Check out when and where snow is most likely to fall.
Temperatures will be the same or warmer across Wisconsin today, but a cold front arriving tonight will be changing things significantly. Track the rain and falling temps in our updated forecast.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the La Crosse area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
La Crosse residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees toda…
For the drive home in La Crosse: Overcast. Low 38F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the La Crosse area. I…
This evening in La Crosse: A mostly clear sky. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the La Cros…
This evening in La Crosse: Cloudy with rain and snow in the evening. Remaining cloudy late. Low 31F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the La Crosse area. It looks to reach a chilly 51 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. The area will se…