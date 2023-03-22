Cool temperatures will blanket the La Crosse area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2023 in La Crosse, WI
