Cool temperatures will blanket the La Crosse area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.